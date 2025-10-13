Liverpool receive injury scare ahead of crucial Man United clash

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been handed a fresh fitness concern ahead of their crucial Premier League showdown with Manchester United, as midfielder Ryan Gravenberch faces a race against time to be fit.

The Dutch international was forced off at half-time during the Netherlands’ 4-0 victory over Finland, raising concerns over a possible hamstring injury just days before one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season.

With several key players already nursing fitness issues, this latest setback could complicate Arne Slot’s preparations for the clash at Anfield.

Ryan Gravenberch suffered injury on international duty

The 23-year-old midfielder, who has been in impressive form since his arrival from Bayern Munich, was substituted at the interval of the Netherlands’ emphatic win in Helsinki.

He was replaced by Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders as a precautionary measure.

Dutch manager Ronald Koeman confirmed after the game that the decision to remove Gravenberch was made to avoid aggravating the problem.

Speaking to NOS after the match (as reported by voetbalzone.nl), Koeman said:

“Ryan indicated he was experiencing some minor hamstring discomfort. We obviously didn’t take any risks with that.”

The player himself later reassured fans, suggesting that the issue was partly fitness-related rather than a serious injury.

“It was partly fitness related. The season is long, so it was a precaution. I’m feeling good and I have the coach’s confidence,” Gravenberch said.

Arne Slot will be waiting patiently for more updates

Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool scores his team’s first goal past Jordan Pickford of Everton. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Gravenberch’s setback comes at a difficult time for Liverpool, who are already managing several fitness issues in their squad.

Defender Ibrahima Konaté was forced to withdraw from the France national team ahead of their weekend trip to Iceland, further depleting Slot’s options ahead of the clash with United.

The club will now monitor Gravenberch’s condition closely over the coming days, with medical assessments likely to determine whether he will feature against their arch-rivals.

While early signs suggest Gravenberch’s hamstring issue is not serious, Liverpool will be desperate to have him fit for their upcoming clash with United. His influence in midfield has been vital this season, and his availability could prove decisive.

