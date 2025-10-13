Liverpool have set their sights on signing another Newcastle player. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

It is no secret that Liverpool want to sign at least one central defender in 2026, given that Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez could leave. This has led to the club to draw up a shortlist, and one of those under consideration is very familiar with recent signing Alexander Isak.

Isak joined Liverpool on the final day of the summer transfer window for a British record transfer fee, reported to be in the region of £125m. The saga involving him caused a lot of animosity at Newcastle, and there could now be a repeat situation on the cards in 2026 – and not only that, for a player that the Swedish striker was very close with during his time at St James’ Park.

Liverpool set sights on Sven Botman transfer

As reported by Mark Brus in the Daily Briefing, Liverpool have Sven Botman on their list of candidates, with the Dutch central defender being very highly thought of among Anfield officials, who had considered him during the recent summer transfer window.

Botman has had a difficult time of things at Newcastle over the 12 months, given that he has regularly picked up injuries. However, his fortunes have improved in recent weeks, with him being included in the starting line-up for the last five matches – three of these have seen Eddie Howe’s side keep a clean sheet.

Botman had a fantastic first season at Newcastle in 2022-23, and despite numerous injuries, he is starting to get back to that level. In this regard, it is understandable that Liverpool see him as a good candidate to sign in 2026.

However, it is almost certain that Newcastle will make it extremely difficult for Liverpool to sign Botman, given their feelings towards the reigning Premier League champions as a result of the Isak saga. On top of this, Howe has also made it clear that he wants to keep the defender.