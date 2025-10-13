‘On Liverpool’s list’: Reds maintain interest in signing ‘world-class’ Bundesliga defender

(Photo by Ahmad Mora - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Liverpool could be forced back into the transfer market sooner than expected as Arne Slot’s side grapples with growing problems in defence.

Despite a record-breaking summer window that saw the arrivals of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, the Reds have struggled to find defensive stability this season.

The team’s backline has been a major weak point, with individual errors and lack of depth exposing serious flaws.

Ibrahima Konate has endured an inconsistent run of form and continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

Meanwhile, young centre-back Giovanni Leoni suffered a devastating ACL injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the season, leaving Joe Gomez as the only reliable backup to Virgil van Dijk and Konate.

Liverpool are effectively just one injury away from a defensive crisis, forcing Slot and the club’s recruitment team to accelerate plans for new signings in January and beyond.

Liverpool widen their search for a new centre-back

According to The Daily Briefing, while Liverpool remain confident of signing Guehi, they have widened their search for a new centre-back net incase they fail to land him.

Among those the club is looking at is Bayern Munich’s French defender Dayot Upamecano.

Upamecano is another top centre-back available on a free transfer next summer and Liverpool are among clubs keeping a close eye on the player.

As per the report, the defender, dubbed as ‘world-class‘, is on the list and is someone their recruiting team has looked at before.

The Daily Briefing reports its source saying: “Upamecano is on Liverpool’s list. As a free agent next summer, he’d definitely appeal to them, their recruitment team have looked at him before.”

Sven Botman and Murrilo also being eyed by Liverpool

Nottingham Forest defender Murillo and Newcastle’s Dutch ace Sven Botman are two other names on Liverpool’s radar ahead of the transfer windows.

As per the report, Murillo is a player that who is ‘well liked at Liverpool’. The player has other suitors as well, with Chelsea said to be keen on the player too.

Forest are aware of the growing interest in their player and given their poor form this season, the player could look to leave.

Stat Dayot Upamecano Sven Botman Murillo Marc Guehi Clean Sheets 3 2 0 3 Interceptions (per game) 0.8 1.0 1.8 1.1 Tackles (per game) 1.2 0.6 0.8 2.1 Possession Won (Final Third) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Balls Recovered (per game) 5.0 4.2 5.3 3.4 Dribbled Past (per game) 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.6 Clearances (per game) 1.7 5.4 3.8 5.0 Blocked Shots (per game) 0.2 1.0 0.0 0.0 Errors Leading to Shot 1 0 0 0 Errors Leading to Goal 0 0 0 0 Penalties Committed 0 0 0 0 Comparing league stats – Dayot Upamecano vs Murillo vs Sven Botman vs Marc Guehi via Sofascore

Newcastle’s Sven Botman is another name on Liverpool’s radar since the summer transfer window.

As per the report, while Liverpool did not pursue the move back then, the 25-year-old remains on Arne Slot’s list.

However, any negotiations for Botman will be far from straightforward after the strained relationship between the two clubs this summer.