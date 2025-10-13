Man United could be looking for a new manager sooner rather than later. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Ruben Amorim is under pressure at Man United, although he is expected to remain as manager for now. Nevertheless, he could be sacked if there is not a spark upturn in form over the coming weeks, which has led to links with over managers.

Oliver Glasner is among those to have attracted interest from Old Trafford, and the Crystal Palace manager would be equally keen on taking over from Amorim. And that point has now bene hammered home.

Insider hints at unhappy Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace

Speaking to Football Insider, Mick Brown has hinted that Glasner is not overly happy at Crystal Palace, despite Steve Parish confirming recently that the German is in talks over a new contract.

“We all know Palace want to keep Glasner. The way the chairman phrased it – ‘our positions have to be aligned’ – I read into it that the manager is demanding things the club haven’t necessarily been doing. He wants to keep his best players and wants the board to supplement that by adding more depth and more quality in the transfer market.

“It’s testing the Palace hierarchy, weighing up their ambitions and seeing whether they’re prepared to give him what he needs to continue on this ride. Quite often, in my experience, owners and chairmen can be too focused on wanting to make a profit and prioritising finances over the ambitions of the club.

“If that’s the case here, then it’s unlikely the manager is going to want to stay, because they won’t be able to keep up with the ambitions and progress he wants to make. If he then gets the opportunity to move to a club who could match his aspirations, then they couldn’t blame him if they weren’t willing to do it.

But ultimately it’s up to Palace, it’s a test of their ambitions, and if they want to keep Glasner they have to give him what he wants and that’s backing in the transfer market.”

It remains to be seen how Glasner’s situation develops over the coming weeks/months. He may well be in the running to be Man United’s next manager, but for now, he remains at Crystal Palace.