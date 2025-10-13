Man United want to make at least one new signing in January. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Man United have had a difficult start to the season, so it is no surprise that there is already talk of new signings being made when the transfer window re-opens in January. In particular, it is a midfielder that Ruben Amorim wants, given that this is an area where his side have struggled in recent weeks.

Man United tried to sign Carlos Baleba in the summer, while they have also been linked with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton. But they are also looking outside of the Premier League in their search for a new midfielder.

Man United set sights on Aleksander Pavlovic transfer

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Aleksander Pavlovic in a leading name on Man United’s midfielder shortlist.

“We know Amorim wants to sign a midfielder in January. They need somebody who gets about the pitch, isn’t afraid to put their foot in, has a drive and energy about him to make a difference all over the pitch. But also somebody who can keep possession of the ball and help them advance up the pitch because at the moment they’re relying very much on Bruno Fernandes.

“Ideally they would get somebody like Moises Caicedo, who does a bit of everything at Chelsea. They’ve been having a look at a lot of options across Europe, we’ve spoken before about players Wharton for example, from the Premier League.

“The Bayern Munich lad Pavlovic is somebody on their radar and somebody they have been looking at. Whether or not they’d be willing to let him go, that will be up to United to find out, but they’re watching him and a number of other options for the January window.”

Pavlovic is also attracting interest from Man City, so the two Manchester clubs may end up going head-to-head for the talented German midfielder. For now, it remains to be seen whether Man United make a move.