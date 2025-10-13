“Talks are taking place” – Romano confirms Man United talks for experienced defender

. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United are currently working on sorting out the future of Harry Maguire, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Having once been a key member of United’s backline, the 32-year-old has seen his role diminished in recent seasons, leading to speculation about whether the club will offer him a new contract or allow him to leave.

With his current deal approaching its final phase, the decisions made in the coming weeks could signal a turning point in Maguire’s United career.

Man United involved in talks with Harry Maguire

As per Romano, talks are taking place between Maguire and the club over a new deal but it would not include a pay-rise for the defender.

The Red Devils will structure the deal differently but the new deal would mean that the England international defender would extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Writing for the GiveMeSport newsletter, Romano revealed:

“No [he won’t be receiving a pay rise]. It would have to be a different salary structure for Maguire in order to make it happen, talks are taking place.”

Maguire favours United stay over Saudi offer

The club may offer a short-term extension, but only under revised terms reflecting his reduced role.

Maguire, for his part, may prefer clarity and playing time over lingering uncertainty. He must weigh whether staying at United, perhaps in a diminished role, is preferable to seeking a fresh start elsewhere.

The experienced defender has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League but Maguire is reportedly ready to reject a lucrative offer from the Middle East in order to play top level football and give himself the best chance to feature in the World Cup for England next year.

