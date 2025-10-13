Marcus Rashford has taken aim at Man United. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford is having a very good time at Barcelona, having joined the La Liga giants in the summer from Man United. It’s reported that his time at Old Trafford will officially come to an end in 2026, as he has impressed his current loan club since arriving.

Rashford had a slow-ish start at Barcelona, but in recent weeks, he has been their best attacker. He has shown shades of his best Man United form, which has left some supporters bewildered, although the man himself has now offered an explanation behind this.

Marcus Rashford on “inconsistent environment” at Man United

Speaking to ITV (via SPORTbible), Rashford claimed that the atmosphere at Man United made it difficult for him to be at his best on a regular basis.

“For sure, consistency is a massive part of it. I feel like I have been in an inconsistent environment for a very long time, so it is even more difficult to be consistent. But I completely agree, I think consistency is what I need to bring into my game and I am looking to do that.

“I want to be at my best, not sometimes, but as often as possible. When people talk about consistency, in order to be consistent in anything not just sport, you need consistent variables in your life and the way you train.

“We have just had so many changes so far in my career but I have to look forward and that it definitely one of the things I want to put right and improve on to be at my best more often. When I am at my best I really enjoy everything about the sport.”

Man United will surely say that Rashford’s poor form was down to him, but ultimately, it is likely to matter little in the end when the two parties part ways – which is expected to happen sooner rather than later.