Martin Odegaard’s injury opens door for one Arsenal player to make a serious impact – opinion

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal have been delivered a significant blow after confirmation that captain Martin Odegaard is set to be sidelined for at least six weeks with a knee injury.

The influential midfielder sustained medial collateral ligament (MCL) damage in the recent victory over West Ham and is now expected to miss a minimum of seven crucial fixtures across all competitions before the next international break.

The injury, which does not require surgery, rules the Norwegian out of several key matches.

Martin Odegaard to miss several key games for Arsenal

In the Premier League, he will be absent for matches against Fulham, Crystal Palace, Burnley, and Sunderland.

Most concerning are the Champions League games, where Odegaard will miss the home tie against Atletico Madrid and a trip to Slavia Prague. He will also sit out a League Cup tie against Brighton.

The earliest target for his return is the highly-anticipated North London Derby against Tottenham on November 23rd, adding an intense layer of pressure to his recovery timeline.

Odegaard’s injury an opportunity for Eberechi Eze to impact from number 10

The absence of their primary creative force now presents a major opportunity for summer signing Eberechi Eze to cement his place in the starting XI.

Having inherited the club’s number 10 shirt this season, Eze is the natural replacement for Odegaard in the attacking midfield role.

Eze, who can also operate on the left flank, has shown glimpses of his immense dribbling and flair since his arrival, but has often been rotated.

With the Norwegian out for an extended period, the former Crystal Palace man will have a chance to play in a position from where he is most effective.

Position Played Appearances Goals Assists Attacking Midfield 147 35 22 Left Winger 53 10 8 Central Midfield 44 10 3 Left Midfield 32 8 5 Right Winger 11 3 1 Eberechi Eze’s career stats showing his goal contributions across various positions via Transfermarkt

The run of fixtures allows Eze to stake a long-term claim to the number ten role and prove to Mikel Arteta that he can be a consistently decisive figure for the Gunners during this critical period.