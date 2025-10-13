Ange Postecoglou is facing an uncertain future as Nottingham Forest manager. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou took over as Nottingham Forest manager last month, and already, he is facing the possibility of being sacked. He has yet to win any of his seven matches in charge at the City Ground, with two draws and five defeats across all competitions.

Speculation has been rife about Postecoglou’s possible sacking, which would be his second of 2025 after being let go by Tottenham at the end of last season. Forest officials are monitoring the situation, and in the meantime, they have eyed their ideal successor.

Nottingham Forest want Sean Dyche as next manager

According to Mick Brown (via Football Insider), Forest have lined up Sean Dyche to replace Postecoglou, in the event that he is relieved of his duties as manager.

“Forest are in a difficult situation at the moment. They had a great season last time out, did really well, but I think it would be fair to say they were playing above themselves, as good as they were.

“Now, all of a sudden, they’ve dropped off a bit, Nuno and the owner have fallen out and he’s been sacked, and Postecoglou has come in. I didn’t see him being the answer to their prayers, the issues he had at Tottenham have been on show again at Forest and so now there’s pressure on him.

“It looks like Sean Dyche has emerged as the front-runner for the job if they are going to make another change, and that’s something that would make a lot of sense. He knows the club, he’s local, and would bring that stability that they’ve been missing. I think he would be the perfect fit for them, much more so than Postecoglou is, and I think it would be the right decision if they were to bring him in.”

For now, it appears that Postecoglou will remain in charge, but if Forest’s form does not turn around, he could be sacked sooner rather than later.