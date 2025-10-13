Report: Chelsea ready to entertain offer close to £100 million for Real Madrid target

Chelsea FC logo and yellow 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Enzo Fernández, with the Spanish giants ready to test Chelsea’s resolve over one of their most prized midfielders.

According to Football Insider, the 24-year-old Argentina international is now a priority target for Xabi Alonso’s side as they continue their long-term midfield rebuild.

Any potential deal is expected to depend on the player’s willingness to move, but an offer exceeding £100 million could be enough to tempt Chelsea into negotiations.

Chelsea midfielder is being eyed by Real Madrid

With legends like Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos, who have taken care of the Real Madrid midfield for a long time, calling time on their careers in Spain, the Spanish giants are looking for a player who can take their place in the middle of the park.

Fernández, who burst onto the world stage by winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and later sealed a British-record £106 million move to Stamford Bridge, is viewed as a player capable of anchoring Los Blancos’ midfield for the next decade.

Furthermore, his experience in European competitions and international pedigree add further weight to his profile.

Chelsea, however, will be reluctant to part with one of their marquee signings, especially given the scale of investment involved in bringing him from Benfica in January 2023.

Real Madrid would need to make a massive offer

With ongoing Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) pressures, a bid exceeding £100 million might prove difficult to ignore.

The Argentine World Cup winner ticks all the boxes for Los Blancos, but whether Chelsea are willing to sanction his departure, and whether Fernández himself is ready to embrace a move to the Santiago Bernabéu, remains to be seen.

Either way, Chelsea may soon face tough decisions about the future of their star-studded midfield.

