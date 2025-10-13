Sources: Tottenham & Arsenal are monitoring midfielder dubbed the “future Xhaka”

Thomas Frank and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Alex Pantling, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

One of Europe’s brightest young midfield prospects is starting to attract serious attention.

Victor Froholdt, FC Porto’s highly rated Danish midfielder born in 2006, is now firmly on the radar of several top clubs, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Tottenham, Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Atletico Madrid are all closely monitoring the teenager’s progress as the January transfer window approaches.

With Porto open to offers and Froholdt’s reputation growing rapidly, the 19-year-old could be at the centre of a fierce transfer battle in 2026.

Tottenham & Arsenal are monitoring Froholdt

Several English clubs have already stepped up their scouting operations, with Premier League scouts frequently attending Porto’s matches to keep tabs on Froholdt’s development.

The youngster has made eight appearances for Porto this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Arsenal are particularly keen, viewing him as a potential cornerstone of their long-term midfield rebuild.

Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff reportedly rate his passing range and intelligence, with some insiders even describing him as a “future Granit Xhaka” due to his ability to dictate tempo from deep.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are impressed by a different side of his game. Spurs believe Froholdt’s relentless energy and physical profile make him tailor-made for Premier League football.

Elsewhere, Brighton, renowned for identifying and nurturing young talents before they explode onto the world stage, are also in the race.

English clubs face competition from Atletico Madrid

It’s not just English clubs taking notice. Atletico Madrid have also been following Froholdt closely for several months.

Diego Simeone is believed to be an admirer of his physical strength and pressing work rate, qualities that align well with Atleti’s intense, combative style of play in La Liga.

Porto hope to secure a fee in the region of €50-60 million, a figure they believe reflects both his current ability and future potential.

With Arsenal, Tottenham, Brighton, and Atletico Madrid all circling, the race for his signature is heating up ahead of the January transfer window

