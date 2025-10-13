Tottenham plot move for prolific forward who has 5 goals in 8 games this season

Thomas Frank applauds the Tottenham fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a move for promising FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, as manager Thomas Frank looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, the North London club have placed the 21-year-old Nigerian forward high on their shortlist after injuries to key forwards Dominic Solanke and Randal Kolo Muani left the squad light in attack.

Aghehowa has scored five goals for Porto this season in eight appearances for the club.

Samu Aghehowa is wanted by Tottenham

Aghehowa’s explosive form in Portugal this season has not gone unnoticed, and Spurs are expected to rival several European clubs for his signature.

Tottenham’s attacking depth has been severely tested this season, with Solanke and Kolo Muani both sidelined for significant periods.

Their absence has forced Frank to rethink his forward options, with goals drying up at crucial moments.

Aghehowa’s stock has risen dramatically over the past 12 months. That form attracted significant attention in the summer, with Chelsea and Newcastle United both reportedly exploring potential deals before ultimately shifting their focus elsewhere.

Spurs need attacking depth for second half of the season

Porto, known for nurturing world-class attacking talent, are aware of the growing interest and may demand a substantial fee if Spurs move forward with a formal offer.

With a long-term contract in place and his value increasing rapidly, the Portuguese giants are under no pressure to sell, but a sizeable Premier League bid could test their resolve.

Spurs will likely face stiff competition from domestic and European rivals for his signature. If they can win the race, Aghehowa could become a key figure in the club’s push for Champions League football and silverware.

