Tottenham could allow one of their forwards to leave in January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tottenham saw club legend Son Heung-min leave for the MLS during the summer, and one of his former teammates could also make that move during the January transfer window.

Tottenham spent big on the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons and Mathys Tel in the summer, but they struggled to bring funds in via player sales. Son and Bryan Gil were the only first team stars to bring in transfer fees, but in January, that list could be added to by Richarlison.

Richarlison open to MLS move amid Tottenham exit links

Tottenham are open to selling Richarlison when the transfer window re-opens, according to Mick Brown (via Football Insider) – who has also reported that MLS clubs are interested in signing him for their 2026 season and beyond.

“I think the time has come for Richarlison to move on. He’s never been a player who the club are completely prepared to put their faith in, they know what he can do at his best, but too often he won’t be at that level.

“With Solanke out injured, he’s had a good start to the season, but they don’t see him as the long-term answer to their issues leading the line. So if a good offer comes in for him in January, then I expect Tottenham will be ready to let him go.

“Given everybody’s fit, I’m not sure he would have a regular place in Thomas Frank’s team. Based on that, he’ll be interested in a move to the MLS as well, and I’m told there have already been talks about whether it could be done. If Tottenham get the right offer and feel they can cope without him, I’m sure it’s something that could happen when the window opens with all parties interested.”

Crystal Palace have also shown interest in Richarlison, who could prefer to remain in the Premier League given that he is in the Brazil fold. For now, it remains to be seen whether any clubs try to sign him in January.