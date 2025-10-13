Vitor Pereira personally wants to sign 15-goal ace to Wolves

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be set for a significant attacking boost in the January transfer window, with reports suggesting that manager Vitor Pereira is pushing hard to bring Yuri Alberto to Molineux.

The Brazilian forward, currently starring for Corinthians, has caught the attention of the Wolves boss, who is keen to strengthen his attacking options in a side that has struggled for goals in the Premier League this season.

With Pereira’s personal interest driving the pursuit, the 24-year-old could soon find himself at the heart of a revamped Wolves frontline.

Vitor Pereira has identified his attacking target

According to reports from South America, relayed by Sport Witness, Pereira has personally requested that the Wolves hierarchy make a move for Alberto.

The manager believes the Brazil international has the qualities needed to inject clinical finishing to his attack.

Alberto’s performances in Brazil speak for themselves. Across the current campaign, he has registered 15 goals and two assists in 45 appearances.

This isn’t the first time Wolves have shown interest in the forward. Back in 2024, the club made a loan approach with an option to buy, though the deal ultimately fell through.

However, Pereira’s arrival and insistence on targeting Alberto could reignite talks and push the deal over the line this time around.

Wolves’ struggles in front of goal this season are no secret. Alongside Nottingham Forest, they have been among the Premier League’s lowest-scoring sides.

Wolves need more quality in attack

Alberto’s potential arrival would add competition for Jorgen Strand Larsen and Tolu Arokodare, both of whom have yet to deliver the level of output required to push the club higher up the table.

With Pereira personally championing the deal, it’s clear that the Brazilian striker is a priority signing capable of elevating Wolves’ offensive capabilities.

If a deal can be struck with Corinthians, Alberto’s arrival could mark a turning point for Wolves’ season and provide the firepower they’ve been missing.

The attacker has been previously linked with a move to West Ham United.

Wolves scouts spotted watching La Liga sensation as value skyrockets – report