West Ham could use Luis Guilherme in swap deal for striker

West Ham United could turn heads in the January window if the latest reports are anything to go by.

The Hammers are being linked with a player plus cash bid for up-and-coming Brazilian forward Vitor Roque, as manager Nuno Espírito Santo looks to strengthen a front line hit hard by injuries and inconsistent form.

With Niclas Füllkrug sidelined and attacking options slim beyond Callum Wilson and Callum Marshall, West Ham may be plotting a move to add more firepower to their attack.

After developing in the youth ranks at América Mineiro, Roque moved to Cruzeiro in 2019 and made a senior breakthrough in 2021.

West Ham identify Vitor Roque has attacking target

Later, he transferred to Athletico Paranaense, where he notched 21 goals in 60 appearances and earned call-ups to Brazil’s U20 and senior squads.

In January 2024, Roque joined FC Barcelona for a hefty €30 million fee, but struggled to secure consistent minutes

He was loaned to Real Betis in August 2024, where he managed 4 goals in 22 matches.

In February 2025, he returned to Brazil with Palmeiras in a move worth about €25.5 million, where he has revived his form with 9 goals in 26 appearances to date.

Given financial constraints, West Ham are reportedly exploring a swap deal that includes Luis Guilherme as the makeweight, supplemented with cash to sweeten the move, according to Claret & Hugh.

Hammers need more depth & quality in attack

West Ham’s attacking issues are well documented. With Füllkrug injured and limited depth beyond Wilson and Marshall, the squad is thin in forward areas.

Roque’s move to Palmeiras showed he can bounce back from a European spell, and now he may be ready to test English football.

For West Ham, the key will be to judge whether he can adapt quickly, handle the physicality, and deliver in a league that rarely gives strikers a honeymoon period.

Roque, with his pedigree in Brazil and a revived spell at Palmeiras, is an appealing target, especially for a West Ham squad calling out for attacking reinforcements.

