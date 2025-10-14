Report: Arsenal & Man United ready to pay £80m to win race for Liverpool transfer target

Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta
Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Tom Dulat, George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs showing a strong interest in Bournemouth’s in-form attacking star Antoine Semenyo.

The Ghana international has shone for the Cherries in recent times, making a particularly explosive start to this campaign.

Semenyo’s form last season had already got him onto the radar of big clubs during the summer, with Sky Sports previously linking him with Man Utd and others.

A move didn’t materialise on that occasion, but Semenyo has taken his game up another level this term and Fichajes now claim that Arsenal, United and Liverpool are among his suitors.

Semenyo would supposedly cost as much as £80m, and clubs would apparently be prepared to pay that, according to Fichajes.

Antoine Semenyo transfer: Is a move to Liverpool, Arsenal or Man United more likely?

Antoine Semenyo celebrates with Bournemouth teammate Alex Scott
Antoine Semenyo celebrates with Bournemouth teammate Alex Scott (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Fichajes suggest that Liverpool have the advantage in the race to sign Semenyo due to the link they have with the presence of former Bournemouth director Richard Hughes.

Hughes raided his old club to bring Milos Kerkez to Liverpool this summer, and one imagines he could be keen to try again with a move for Semenyo.

However, the 25-year-old might also think he’d have a better chance of playing regularly at Arsenal or United.

Liverpool already have Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo as attacking options in the positions Semenyo can play.

Arsenal also have a decent amount of depth in the form of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke, but injuries mean they’ve often found themselves a bit short up front.

United, meanwhile, might feel Semenyo would be an upgrade on their attackers as summer signings Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha haven’t really settled in and had the desired impact so far.

    1. He’s an Arsenal fan apparently.
      Keeping Sesko and Mbeumo happy would also be an issue.
      Money talks, one never knows.
      Likely other clubs will be in for him too.

