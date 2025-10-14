Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on during the Newcastle game (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs interested in signing Anton Palmer and Bailey Palmer.

The two players have decided to leave Middlesbrough, and they are on the radar of every top Premier League club. Along with Arsenal and Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham are keen on securing their signature as well, as per TBR.

Where next for the Palmer twins?

It will be interesting to see what the two players decide. The 16-year-old midfielders are highly rated across England, and they have a bright future. They could develop into quality players with the right guidance.

Both players have the potential to develop into reliable performers in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see where they end up. They will look to join a big club where they will be able to fight for trophies in future. For now, they should focus on their development. They should look to join a club where they will get ample opportunities and a clear pathway for their development.

Can Arsenal and Chelsea sign Anton Palmer and Bailey Palmer?

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal and Chelsea can convince the midfielders to join the club. They will be future assets for the two clubs, and it would be a coup for them if they managed to get the deal done.

Arsenal and Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players in recent windows. It is clear that they are looking to build for the future. The Palmer Twins have the potential to develop into key players for either club, and it remains to be seen where they end up. The opportunity to join Arsenal or Chelsea will be quite exciting for them. It would be a huge step for them.