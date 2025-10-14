2 shots on target, 2 goals: Arsenal star sends message to Arteta with 9.9 rating for his national team

Mikel Merino celebrates during Spain's win over Bulgaria (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino put in another superb performance for the Spanish national team on Tuesday night, scoring twice in his country’s 4-0 win over Bulgaria.

The 29-year-old seems to be Mr Reliable for his national side at the moment, scoring a brace in this game and also recently netting a stunning hat-trick in the last international break.

In the mean time, Merino doesn’t always get a start for Arsenal, and when he does it often seems to be in a role that doesn’t perfectly suit him.

Merino now seems to be sending a clear message to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta – he’s a goal-scorer, and can be a top class performer if used regularly and in the right way.

Mikel Merino shows Arsenal what he can do with another superb Spain display

Merino is surely good enough to be getting more opportunities with Arsenal, with the former Real Sociedad man earning a 9.9 score from WhoScored in the game against Bulgaria.

Their stats show that Merino had two shots on target and scored with both of them, while he also made one successful tackle and interception, and completed 87% of his passes.

This came in an attacking midfield role just behind the main striker, but Merino has rarely had the chance to play there for Arsenal.

Too much competition at Arsenal?

Merino had a run of games up front last season and looked really impressive, with that perhaps being his most successful spell in the side.

However, most of the time there simply isn’t an opening for him as there’s so much competition for places at the Emirates Stadium.

Martin Odegaard tends to be Arsenal’s most attacking midfielder, but he plays in a different way, and it’s not clear how much the rest of Arteta’s tactics might have to be adjusted in order to fit in the kind of role Merino plays for Spain.

Still, these performances are sending Arteta a message and it will be interesting to see if he can come up with a way to make this work.