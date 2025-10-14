Barcelona star could make shock January move to Newcastle United

Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s January plans may include signing a goalkeeper.

Reports in Spain suggest Barcelona captain Marc-André ter Stegen is being considered by the Magpies, with a switch to St James’ Park described as “a real possibility.”

While any transfer for the Germany international would be complex, the idea has gathered momentum as Newcastle evaluate options to strengthen a key position ahead of a demanding second half of the season.

According to Fichajes, Newcastle have placed ter Stegen among their priority targets for January.

Ter Stegen linked with Newcastle United

The 33-year-old, long regarded as one of Europe’s elite keepers, has been linked with a move in search of guaranteed minutes leading into a major international summer.

For Newcastle, recruiting a goalkeeper of ter Stegen’s calibre would be a statement of intent. Eddie Howe’s side have built a competitive core and remain in the mix domestically and in Europe.

The Germany international goalkeeper is experienced at the top level and has helped Barcelona win silverware in the past.

Although Howe has the options of Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale at the club right now, a move for someone like Ter Stegen could be explored if presented.

The major reason behind a potential move is that Ter Stegen is looking for more playing time in order to get ready for the World Cup next year and at Barcelona, who already have a talented goalkeeper like Joan Garcia, playing time will be limited for him.

Should Eddie Howe target a move for a goalkeeper?

Can the Magpies provide him the opportunity to play regularly? It remains to be seen if Newcastle actually step up their interest with the January transfer window two and a half months away.

A move to St. James’ Park would provide Ter Stegen the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League and make a strong case to earn a place in the squad for the World Cup next year.

The report states that Ter Stegen is one of Newcastle’s top targets for the winter transfer window, however, it is a bit surprising why a goalkeeper would be that high in the wish list for Howe and his recruitment team.

