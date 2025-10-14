Beckford urges Leeds United to sign Liverpool flop in January

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Leeds United’s lack of attacking additions late in the summer window continues to loom over Elland Road and club hero Jermaine Beckford has made his preference clear for January.

The former Whites striker believes Harry Wilson is exactly the profile Daniel Farke needs and has urged Leeds to go back in for the Fulham winger after a deadline-day move collapsed.

Leeds ended the window frustrated, the recruitment team pushed for late attacking reinforcements only for talks to stall, leaving supporters concerned about goal threat and creativity across the front line.

January move is possible for Harry Wilson

Internal briefings since have hinted that January business is possible if the club can first create room in the budget.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he called Wilson “a fantastic football player” who would “suit Leeds down to the ground,” praising the Welsh international’s intelligence, end-product and versatility across the frontline.

Beckford said:

“I like him, I like him a lot. I think he’s a fantastic football player. He’s very intelligent.

“He’s very intelligent on and off the ball. Positional sense is great. Distribution is fantastic, his awareness, it would suit us down to the ground. That’s why we were in for him. I’d like to see him in a Leeds shirt.”

His set-piece delivery would add a reliable route to goal for a Leeds side increasingly leaning on size.

Leeds United need a creative, wide presence

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin and others needing service, a creative winger who can both score and assist is high-leverage business.

Leeds’ hierarchy have repeatedly referenced PSR limits and the need to sell to buy, meaning any deal would likely be structured as a loan with an obligation/option or part-funded by outgoing moves.

And Fulham, who resisted late-window bids, will not be eager sellers mid-season unless they can reinvest or cover their own gaps.

Wilson, who failed to make it at Liverpool after coming through the youth ranks at the club, left the Merseyside club in 2022 and since then he has established himself at Fulham.

Leeds United emerge as favourites to land Nottingham Forest star