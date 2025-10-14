Chelsea want to sign a central defender in 2026. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in the Barcelona defender, Eric Garcia.

The 24-year-old has played in the Premier League before with Manchester City, and Chelsea are looking to bring him back to the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Barcelona have no intentions of letting the player leave the club in the near future. They are hoping to tie him down to a new contract.

Graeme Bailey told TBR: “Interest in Garcia remains, and Barcelona are now working hard on tying him down as his contract expires at the end of the season. “I am told Garcia is someone Chelsea would want in January, but the chances are he will have signed a new deal.”

Eric Garcia would improve Chelsea

The 24-year-old could be a very useful acquisition for Chelsea, who are in desperate need of defensive depth. The player knows the league well, and he could settle in quickly and make an instant impact if he joins the club. Garcia has won the Premier League title with Manchester City in the past, and his winning experience could prove to be vital as well.

Chelsea have been offered the opportunity to sign his teammate Ronald Araujo, but they would prefer to sign the Spanish International instead. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. It will be difficult for them to convince Barcelona to sell the player.

Garcia has been linked with Aston Villa as well. The Spanish defender was previously linked with Tottenham.

Garcia is an asset for Barcelona

Garcia is an important player for the Spanish champions, and they will not want to weaken the squad. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old has no reason to leave Barcelona and move back to England either. He is unlikely to force and exit. It will be difficult for Chelsea to convince Barcelona and the player to join them.

However, there is no doubt that they need a quality central defender in the coming months. It will be interesting to see if they can plug the weaknesses in their squad and improve on that front.