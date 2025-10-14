Just In: Man City & Arsenal would have to beat Real Madrid to sign Bundesliga defender

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta applauding (Photo by Ryan Pierse, David Ramos/Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt’s rising full-back Nathaniel Brown has surged onto the radar of Europe’s elite, with BILD reporting strong interest from Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Manchester City after a string of standout displays this season.

The 22-year-old has also been linked with AC Milan, showing how quickly his stock has climbed.

Transfer insider Florian Plettenberg adds that Frankfurt are fully aware of the mounting attention and are expected to insist on offers of at least €60 million before considering a sale.

With January approaching and summer already in view, Brown looks set to become one of the most coveted defensive targets on the market.

Nathaniel Brown has impressed top clubs

Comfortable overlapping on the outside or underlapping into half-spaces, Brown offers variety in build-up and an outlet in transition.

That versatility explains why three clubs with very different styles are circling.

Arsenal under Mikel Arteta prize full-backs who invert into midfield and help control central zones, Brown’s comfort receiving on the half-turn and moving play vertically would suit Arsenal’s playing style.

Manchester City, meanwhile, frequently deploy full-backs as auxiliary midfielders or as touchline runners depending on the opponent, Brown can offer that and that is something that Pep Guardiola is looking for in the market.

Man City and Arsenal involved in four-way battle for Brown

Nathaniel Brown of Eintracht Frankfurt controls the ball
Nathaniel Brown of Eintracht Frankfurt controls the ball (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City, and AC Milan all see a modern, two-way left-back who can elevate their systems, while Eintracht Frankfurt are prepared to cash in only at €60 million or more.

Whether a deal materialises in January or waits until summer will depend on the interested clubs and the player’s future plans.

Brown’s rise has moved him from promising prospect to premium target.

