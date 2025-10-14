Leicester City star eyeing January move to AS Roma

(Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Leicester City midfielder Boubakary Soumaré is attracting renewed interest from AS Roma, with the Serie A club assessing a mid-season move as they reshape their midfield options.

Soumaré remained at the King Power in the summer despite Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League.

Roma have been linked with multiple midfield profiles as they plan for absences and look to add physical presence in front of the defense.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (as cited by Sport Witness), Soumaré is among the candidates admired by the Roma officials.

Roma are targeting move for Boubakary Soumare

In Gian Piero Gasperini’s high-intensity approach, a screening midfielder who can hold position and recycle play has clear value, and Soumaré’s profile fits that brief.

The Frenchman stayed at Leicester in the summer and is under contract to 2026.

Leicester may still be open to a budget-friendly negotiation to avoid being stuck with a depreciating contract, with figures as low as €10m floated in the media.

Soumaré, who spent 2023/24 on loan at Sevilla before returning to the Midlands, has drifted in and out of the XI since, which naturally invites enquiries.

Leicester City could consider January sale

Leicester City could lose the player for free in the summer transfer window so it makes sense if they cash in on him in the January transfer window.

As for the player, he might be open to a move away from the English club since their promotion to the Premier League is not guaranteed and at Roma, he would get the opportunity to play top level football.

Alongside Roma, Sevilla, where Soumaré spent last season on loan, and Monaco are also thought to be keen, raising the prospect of a January move.

