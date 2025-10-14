(Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Antoine Semenyo is a player in huge demand after an explosive start to the new Premier League season.

Several clubs have been linked with a move including Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool.

Manchester United’s interest in the attacker goes back to the summer, with manager Ruben Amorim reportedly even meeting with Semenyo in person to try and convince him to join the Red Devils.

Spurs are another club linked with the Cherries’ star while Liverpool have most recently been linked with the player and are considered favourites to land him.

Liverpool in direct contact with Bournemouth to sign Antoine Semenyo

It was reported a few days ago that Liverpool have been contacted about the player’s availability with Bournemouth willing to sell him for the right price.

The latest update from transfer insider Indy Kaila is that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is in direct contact with Bournemouth regarding the 25-year-old.

As per Indy, Liverpool are now leading the race to sign the Ghana international, with the player available for a fee close to £100m in the January transfer window but slightly cheaper next summer with £70m enough to prize him away.

Taking to X, he reported: “Exclusive! Liverpool now leading the race to sign Antoine Semenyo. January £90m – £100m; Summer £70m

“Richard Hughes in direct contact with Bournemouth. Big news.!”

Liverpool’s attack has struggled this season

This update will come as a massive boost for Liverpool fans who have seen their side struggle in attack this season despite the heavy spending in the summer.

The left side of the attack has not been the same since the departure of Luis Diaz. Cody Gakpo has failed to be a real threat on the wing while Mo Salah has also looked far from his brilliant self.

He has scored six goals and assisted another three in nine games so far, just behind Erling Haaland in most goal contributions.

His explosive start to the season has taken his overall tally for Bournemouth to 28 goals and 13 assists in 97 games.

Semenyo’s strongest attribute is his versatility which allows him to play across the front three.

Played as… Appearances Goals Assists Centre-Forward 73 12 13 Right Winger 54 13 6 Left Winger 53 10 8

Antoine Semenyo’s career stats showing his goal contributions across various positions

Liverpool may have found a player closest to Sadio Mane in terms of direct playing style and versatility.

Whether they decide to go big to land him in January or wait to sign him for a slightly reduced fee remains to be seen.