1 goal, 1 assist: Liverpool star shows Slot is using him in wrong position with superb international performance

Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates a goal for Hungary (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been a bit unlucky to find himself playing a few games as a makeshift right-back so far this season.

The Hungary international has shown plenty of quality in midfield or attacking midfield throughout his career, including in his first two seasons at Liverpool.

Still, Arne Slot has had some injury problems to contend with this term, and that’s meant shifting Szoboszlai to cover on the right-hand side of his defence.

It seems pretty clear, however, that the Reds boss needs to try something different, as it’s not a position he’s adjusted that well too, while his quality is also missing in the middle of the park.

Dominik Szoboszlai shines for Hungary against Portugal

Returning to midfield for his national side on Tuesday evening, Szoboszlai was at his influential best in that position, picking up one goal and one assist in a 2-2 draw with Portugal.

The 24-year-old was one of the best players on the pitch, earning an 8/10 rating from WhoScored as he reminded everyone what he’s capable of when he’s used properly.

Slot surely needs to take note and find a different solution to his right-back issues, though of course replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold was never going to be easy.

Szoboszlai deserves a bigger role at Liverpool

In fact, when you look at how well Szoboszlai played this evening, it makes you wonder if he could be a better option than expensive summer signing Florian Wirtz right now.

The Germany international is understandably the first choice in that number ten role for LFC, but he’s not delivered yet since his big move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Wirtz should improve as time goes on, but for now Szoboszlai looks like he’s more deserving of starting in that kind of role for Liverpool instead of being used as a utility player by Slot.