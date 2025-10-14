Liverpool make U-turn on player who looked certain to leave Anfield next year

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly set to execute a transfer U-turn over Federico Chiesa, with the club now determined to keep the Italian winger beyond January.

According to Football Insider, the 27-year-old, who was linked with a summer exit amid interest from Serie A, is viewed as a key piece of Arne Slot’s plans for the second half of the season.

Having started the campaign in electric fashion, Chiesa’s form appears to have closed the door on any mid-season approaches, Liverpool are not entertaining offers for the January window.

Federico Chiesa has been impressive for Liverpool

The shift in stance is hardly surprising given Chiesa’s productivity and fit under Slot. In limited minutes he has been decisively efficient, directly contributing to four goals in just 153 minutes across six appearances.

Chiesa’s profile playing style, explosive first step, aggressive ball-carrying, and a knack for arriving in scoring zones, dovetails with Slot’s emphasis on fast transitions and wide forwards who can both finish and create.

Liverpool have increasingly relied on forwards who compress actions into goals and assists, Chiesa’s early-season output suggests he can be that difference-maker off the bench or from the start.

Turning down offers also preserves Liverpool’s leverage for any future discussions in a calmer summer market rather than a reactive winter window.

Chiesa is valued by Arne Slot at Anfield

For the player, staying put offers continuity under a manager who clearly trusts him and a platform to consolidate form in the Premier League.

The reported summer links to Serie A always made sense but Liverpool’s stance has changed now and Slot values the important of the player and the contribution he makes to the team.

With four goal contributions from minimal minutes, Chiesa has earned his place in Slot’s rotation and Liverpool’s message is clear, no January exits.

‘On Liverpool’s list’: Reds maintain interest in signing ‘world-class’ Bundesliga defender