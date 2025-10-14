Man United boss Amorim admires English midfielder who could be on the move soon

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs monitoring Jobe Bellingham, as questions swirl over his long-term fit at Borussia Dortmund, according to BILD.

The 20-year-old midfielder, younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, has drawn considerable interest following a mixed start in Germany.

With Man United said to view him as a long-term option and Rúben Amorim reportedly a supporter of the move, the potential switch could attract a lot of interest.

Jobe Bellingham is struggling in Germany

Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund in summer 2025 after leaving Sunderland, but he has struggled to cement his place in the starting lineup.

He has seen limited minutes in recent matches, and doubts over his progression have raised speculation that United and others could take advantage.

That said, Dortmund will not want to simply lose a young asset for less than he’s worth. The club spent substantial resources to sign Bellingham, and they’ll seek to protect both their investment and their competitive ambitions in the Bundesliga and Europe.

This could give the Red Devils an edge if they decide to pursue him. Their midfield recruitment plans have room for such a profile, someone who can grow into a central role at Old Trafford.

However, several obstacles remain. Competition from other clubs, such as Crystal Palace, has been mentioned in transfer chatter.

Man United can help Bellingham in his development

Furthermore, Bellingham will need consistent game time and assurances that he won’t be stalled in a backup role again. His development thus far suggests high potential, but fulfilling it requires careful decisions.

Bellingham remains one of Europe’s most closely watched young midfielders. With United reportedly circling and doubts emerging over his future in Dortmund, the stage is set for a potentially high-profile transfer battle.

The youngster decided to to follow the route that his elder brother followed but so far it has now worked out for him.

Whether the pieces align remains to be seen but interest from United is set to attract attention and Bellingham could be tempted to make the move to the Premier League.

