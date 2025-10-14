Former Manchester United star could return as manager (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Crystal Palace attacker Jean-Philippe Mateta in the coming months, as per Fichajes.

The 28-year-old French attacker has done quite well in the Premier League, and he has 17 goals to his name in all competitions last season. He has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for Manchester United.

Man United could use Jean-Philippe Mateta

Even though they have signed Benjamin Sesko during the summer transfer window, they need more depth in the attacking unit. Signing another quality striker would be ideal for them. He could add a new dimension to their attack. Mateta has been described as an “old-fashioned striker” by Thierry Henry.

It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace are prepared to sanction his departure. Mateta has been a key player for them, and losing him would be a blow for the club. They have recently sanctioned the departure of Eberechi Eze, and they are expected to lose Marc Guehi in the coming months as well.

Man United need a quality player like Mateta

Manchester United have not been at their best in recent seasons, and they finished in the bottom half of the league table last season. They will be desperate to finish the season strongly this time around. They need quality players to improve. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the French attacker in the coming months.

He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford. In addition to that, the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will be quite exciting for the striker. He is at the peak of his career, and this could be his final opportunity to join an elite club. He could be tempted if there is a concrete proposal for Manchester United on the table.