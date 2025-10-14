“Man United appreciate the player” – Fabrizio Romano sparks speculation over midfielder

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with Adam Wharton, and new reporting suggests that Fabrizio Romano has offered clarity on Palace’s stance and United’s potential move.

While Wharton has already attracted attention from several big clubs due to his promising performances at Crystal Palace, a January switch appears unlikely given the Eagles’ firm position.

However, the whispers of a summer bid persist, and United remain in the mix.

Wharton has quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most talented young midfield talents.

His performances have put him on the radar of several top clubs, including Man United, who see in him the potential to be a long-term engine in their midfield rebuild.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United interest in Wharton

Fabrizio Romano, one of the leading voices in transfer journalism, have indicated that Crystal Palace have no intention of entertaining a deal in January.

Romano further notes that discussions around Wharton could resurface in the summer, when Palace may be more open to negotiating a move.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, he said:

“For January, Palace have no intention to negotiate.

“They want Adam Wharton to stay at the club and to be a really important part of the story.

“Then 2026 summer transfer window, maybe after the World Cup, we will see if Wharton will be there or not. He has chances.

“Palace will assess the situation with the player, also based on proposals.

“We have many links with Man Utd. I can confirm that Man Utd appreciate the player guys, but it’s not only Man Utd.

“Trust me, it’s several clubs appreciating this boy. He’s really appreciated. He’s considered one of the best talents in his position in England.

“And so, for sure, there is interest, Man Utd, and not only, but at the moment, nothing has been decided in terms of bid, numbers.

“If you see, 30, 40, 50 millions, nothing at this stage. Palace are very focused on this season with the player and the player is very focused on this season with Palace.

“So, at the moment, the situation is very quiet. The appreciation is normal, from Utd and not only, several clubs, but again, at this stage, it’s too early, I think, to create a story around this.

“Let’s clarify the situation for Adam Wharton.”

Wharton can transform United’s midfield

Palace’s position is also understandable, letting go midseason could severely weaken their squad.

Retaining Wharton helps with their push for a strong league finish or European contention.

The summer window, with more time and planning, offers a better environment for a deal that satisfies all parties.

With United actively looking for a new midfielder, Wharton is someone who can take control of their midfield and prove to be a crucial signing for them.

With players like Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford, Wharton is being seen as their replacement.

Man United want to sign Bayern Munich star in January