Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to bring in a quality goalkeeper, and they have identified Noah Atubolu as a target.

The 23-year-old has done quite well for SC Freiburg, and his performances have left the Manchester United scouts impressed. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the coming months. The German club could be open to selling the player in 2026.

Man United scouting Noah Atubolu

Graeme Bailey said to TBR: “United are doing their due diligence on goalkeepers, even if [Senne] Lammens comes in and does well, they still want and need another, as [Andre] Onana and [Altay] Bayindir won’t be hanging around in the long-term. “They are well-versed on options, but I am told that Atubolu is one who has impressed United’s scouts this season. He is emerging as one of the very best in the Bundesliga, and Freiburg are expecting to sell in 2026.”

Atubolu is a reliable shot-stopper, and he has been excellent when it comes to saving penalties. He has stopped five penalties in a row in the Bundesliga, which is a record for the league. Manchester United need an alternative to Altay Bayindir, and the German goalkeeper could prove to be an upgrade for them. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Can Man United sign Atubolu?

Manchester United have the financial muscle to pay a premium for the goalkeeper, and convincing the 23-year-old to join the club should not be too difficult either. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the German club soon.

Atubolu is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could prove to be a long-term asset for the club.

Regular football in England could help him improve further, and the move could be ideal for the goalkeeper as well.