Manchester United players lining up (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United are hoping to agree on a new deal with defender Harry Maguire.

Although the experienced defender has struggled for regular opportunities, there is a willingness from both sides to secure an agreement over a new deal.

New deal for Harry Maguire?

According to Football Insider, there is interest in the player from Saudi Arabia, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can secure an agreement with the player quickly.

They need to keep the English defender at the club for now. They are already lacking in depth and quality in the defensive unit. Maguire’s experience and leadership skills could help them improve. Keeping him at the club for the short term would be ideal.

Maguire would be useful

Manchester United have made a poor start to the season, and they will look to bounce back strongly in the coming weeks. They need their top players to step up and produce strong performances. Maguire could be an asset for them in the coming months. He could help them tighten up defensively, and his leadership skills could prove to be valuable as well.

Manchester United were quite poor last season, and they finished in the bottom half of the league table. They will look to bounce back strongly and finish in a respectable position this time around. It will be interesting to see if they can improve in the coming weeks and push for Champions League qualification. A club of their stature should be finishing in the top four at the very least.

The opportunity to sign a new contract with Manchester United will be quite exciting for the experienced defender as well. He will look to force his way into the starting lineup and establish himself as a player for them in the coming months.