Manchester United are interested in signing the Inter Milan defender Federico DiMarco.

The 27-year-old Italian has been in fine form for the Italian outfit this season, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for Manchester United. He has a contract with Inter Milan until 2027, and he might be available for a reasonable amount of money in the coming months.

As per Fichajes, Ruben Amorim wants Manchester United to sign the player in January. Dimarco could be an upgrade on Patrick Dorgu.

Man United keen on Federico Dimarco

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done. They could use more quality and depth in the fullback areas, and the Italian is at the peak of his career. He has been in outstanding form, and he has created the most number of big chances in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

There is no doubt that Dimarco has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and moving to Manchester United would be ideal for him. He has proven himself in Italy, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge.

Dimarco could fancy a move

Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them. It will be hard to turn down. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

The 27-year-old knows what it takes to play for a big club and fight for trophies regularly. He could be the ideal fit for Manchester United. They need quality players like him if they want to bounce back strongly and get back to the top of English football once again. They have not been at their best in recent seasons, and they will look to bounce back strongly.