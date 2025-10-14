“There has been a meeting” – Romano drops big Manchester United update as positive talks held with ‘perfect’ player

(Photo by Michael Regan/UEFA/Wolverhampton Wandereres FC/Wolves/Getty Images)

Manchester United have held positive talk with Harry Maguire over a new contract.

Maguire, whose current contract with Man United expires at the end of the summer has been involved in contract talks at Old Trafford.

There is plenty of interest in Maguire, especially from Saudi who are ready to offer him financially lucrative deals.

However, it appears that Maguire is ready to reject those proposals in favour of a new deal.

Interestingly so, if he signs a new contract extension, it will mean that the player has agreed to a significant pay-cut.

Romano confirms positive meeting between Manchester United and Harry Maguire

That is according to Fabrizio Romano who has shared the latest update regarding the Harry Maguire’s contract situation.

As per the Italian transfer expert, positive talks have taken place between the club and the player over a new deal.

The club wants to keep Maguire due to his importance on and off the pitch. He remains an important player for the club. The player is also happy to continue at Old Trafford.

The two parties now need to come to a financial agreement with Maguire required to agree to a significant pay cut in order to stay.

Speaking on the latest episode of Here We Go podcast, Romano said:

“Harry Maguire is another interesting case because there has been a meeting in recent days between the agent of Maguire who was at Carrington to meet with Manchester United. Harry will be more than happy to stay at the club are more than happy to keep the player who is doing very well at the pitch and also in terms of leadership in the dressing room.

“So there are positive exchange between Maguire and United but in order for this contract to be extended they need to discuss different terms. So if United and Maguire are to reach an agreement on new deal, it is because Harry will reduce his current salary. So the financials of the contract of Maguire is going to be very important to understand if he’s going to continue at the club or if they decide to part ways and try something different.

Ruben Amorim is a big fan of Harry Maguire

Maguire was on the verge of being pushed out under Erik ten Hag but Ruben Amorim’s arrival has changed his fate.

He has found his form and has become a key player for Amorim’s side in terms of his impact both on and off the pitch.

Amorim has previously praised his leadership as well labelled him as ‘perfect’ for his style of play.

Speaking to the media after the Manchester Derby last season, the Man United manager said:

“Maguire is perfect when you play with three defenders. He is perfect in the middle. All the guys defended very well, not just Harry. They were very focused.”