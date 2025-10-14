Parish wants to sign Champions League attacker for Crystal Palace

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

After several stop-start seasons blighted by injuries and inconsistency, Ansu Fati is suddenly back on the radar of Premier League clubs.

The on-loan Monaco forward has burst out of the blocks in Ligue 1, reminding everyone why he was once touted as Lionel Messi’s heir at Barcelona.

According to Fichajes, Crystal Palace, Everton, and Newcastle United are among the English sides monitoring his resurgence and weighing up a move if his form holds.

For Fati, whose 2023 loan at Brighton never truly took off, the coming months could open the door to a genuine second chance in England.

Ansu Fati is shining for AS Monaco this season

Fati’s renaissance owes much to Monaco’s measured handling. Adi Hütter began the campaign by integrating the Spaniard slowly, prioritising conditioning and confidence over instant impact.

The plan has paid off handsomely. With each outing Fati has looked sharper in his movement, more decisive in one on one situations, and more trusting of the burst that once made him such a terror in La Liga.

The headline figures are eye-catching, five goals in three Ligue 1 appearances, working out to a strike every 32 minutes based on his limited early game time.

That form has naturally piqued interest. Crystal Palace are continually searching for direct, goal scoring wide players to complement their pace on the break, Everton need end-product from wide areas to ease the load on their central forwards, and Newcastle United, competing across multiple fronts, are attracted by the upside of adding an explosive, high-ceiling attacker.

Crystal Palace want Fati to add versatility to their attack

If Palace, Everton, or Newcastle firm up their interest, the Premier League could offer the Spaniard another chance to prove himself in England.

Fati can play in a number of different positions in attack and particularly Palace are looking for that kind of player.

The player has now regained his confidence and put his fitness issues behind him.

With the competition being intense, it remains to be seen which club can attract Fati with their ambition and future plans.

