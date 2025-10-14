Report: Serie A club lining up move for Man United star struggling to get going under Amorim

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

AS Roma are reportedly preparing a January swoop for Joshua Zirkzee, with the Manchester United striker emerging as a loan target to bolster the Giallorossi’s forward line.

Roma view the 24-year-old as a high-upside option who can add mobility, link play, and goals during the second half of the season, according to The Sun.

Zirkzee, who has yet to start a competitive match for United this term, has long been admired in Serie A following his standout spell at Bologna prior to his move to Old Trafford.

With United set to hold talks with the Netherlands international ahead of the winter window, a mid-season switch is firmly on the table.

Joshua Zirkzee was successful in Serie A

In Serie A with Bologna, he refined the art of playing with his back to goal while also stretching back lines, qualities that translate well to Roma’s style of play.

For Zirkzee, returning to Italy offers continuity in a league where he has already proved his effectiveness and earned a reputation, something that impressed Man United who signed him specifically for those reasons.

However, after the arrival of Benjamin Sesko at the club, Zirkzee has struggled for playing time and in a season when most players are looking to get maximum minutes in order to prepare for the World Cup next year, Zirkzee would be eyeing a move away from Old Trafford.

If Zirkzee continues to sit behind established options and opportunities remain limited, a loan can serve all parties, the player gets rhythm and form and if he impresses, United can offload him for a decent transfer fee in the future.

Man United striker is looking for more playing time

There’s also the pull of Serie A. Zirkzee’s strong two-season stint at Bologna left suitors in Italy convinced he can be a difference-maker at the top end of the table.

Links to other Italian clubs are unsurprising given his track record. But Roma appear ready to move early, framing Zirkzee as a priority if terms are workable.

With talks planned before the window opens, all eyes will be on whether the clubs can come to an agreement on the transfer and offer the player what he needs and that is playing opportunities.

Ruben Amorim told Man United star’s ‘laziness’ could be damaging against Liverpool