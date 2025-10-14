Ruben Amorim told Man United star’s ‘laziness’ could be damaging against Liverpool

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are getting ready to face Liverpool in the Premier League in what is one of the biggest matches of the season.

Concerns are circulating that one of United’s key stars is underperforming, eliciting criticism that he might be exposed by Liverpool’s intensity and pressing game.

Liverpool have got the better of United in recent history but their current form is concerning and perhaps Ruben Amorim and his team can take advantage of that.

However, the concern for United is the form of left-back Luke Shaw, who according to former Red Devil Paul Parker, could be exposed against Liverpool’s pace and energy.

Man United star Luke Shaw receives criticism

Parker believes that Shaw could be the weakest link of United against Liverpool in the high-profile clash on Sunday in the Premier League.

Shaw, who has started every league game this season for Amorim’s team, has often struggled with pace and focus and coming up against someone like Mohamed Salah, he faces his biggest challenge of the season so far.

‘You look at the teams they have played against and they can’t handle pace and energy levels,’ Parker told The Devils’ Advocate podcast.

‘If Liverpool play in front of them, it will be great but I don’t think they will. I think they will try and turn them around, especially on the left side with Luke Shaw.

‘Salah is going to be looking to run in behind with and without the ball, knowing the laziness of Luke Shaw, who he will be pulling at his shirt all the time and little things like that.

‘They haven’t got the discipline, trustworthy people to play for what the manager wants to do.

‘You can moan and moan about his system, but at the end of the day, they want to use this word elite about these players of today, which is absolutely rubbish to be perfectly honest, but if they were that elite, they would be clever enough to go bang and do it.’

Shaw would have to deal with Mo Salah

Shaw has often been the weak link in the United defense and against a team like Liverpool, who like to attack from wide positions and rely heavily on Salah, Shaw would need to be at his best in order to defend properly and survive the onslaught.

Having lost their last two Premier League games, Arne Slot’s side will be pumped up to make a statement against their rivals and get back to winning ways.

Shaw would be needing support from the wide players as well to defend, he cannot be left alone to deal with the threat of Salah.

