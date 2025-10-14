Sources: Chelsea & Liverpool ready to target move for £50 million-rated winger

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Malick Fofana has established himself as one of Europe’s brightest young attacking prospects, and his time at Lyon could be coming to an end.

The Belgian winger, widely regarded as one of Ligue 1’s most exciting emerging talents, has caught the attention of several elite European clubs.

With interest building and a potential transfer likely on the horizon, the summer of 2026 is shaping up to be a crucial period for the youngster.

The youngster has two goals and one assists in nine appearances for the French club this season.

Chelsea & Liverpool among clubs tracking Fofana

His consistent development has not gone unnoticed, with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Inter Milan all keeping tabs on his progress, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Despite widespread admiration, neither Chelsea nor Liverpool currently view Fofana as a top priority.

At Stamford Bridge, targets such as Morgan Rogers and Kenan Yildiz are considered higher up the list, while Liverpool’s recruitment team is also weighing up options like Michael Olise and Antoine Semenyo.

Nevertheless, Fofana remains firmly on both clubs’ radars and could become a leading target if other moves fail to materialise.

Lyon have set a £50 million asking price for their prized asset. Interest was strong in the previous summer window, with Fulham and Everton both tabling offers close to €45 million.

However, Fofana turned down those approaches to continue his development in France and avoid jeopardising his first-team status.

A potential move to Bayern Munich also looked close at one stage after a verbal agreement was reached, but the deal collapsed before completion.

Arne Slot’s side made contact with Fofana’s entourage

Meanwhile, Liverpool made concrete contact with Fofana’s representatives during the summer, though discussions did not progress beyond initial stages.

Manchester United attempted a late move but were rebuffed due to the timing, while Tottenham and Inter Milan continue to monitor the situation without formal bids.

Lyon remain relaxed about the situation for now. With the winger under a long-term contract and central to their plans, they are under no immediate pressure to sell.

However, both the club and Fofana’s representatives understand that his growing profile could make a transfer inevitable.

