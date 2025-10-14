Thomas Tuchel responds after England fan backlash in chants during Latvia game

England manager Thomas Tuchel (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

England manager Thomas Tuchel responded to some of the chanting from fans in tonight’s World Cup qualifying win over Latvia.

The Three Lions won 5-0 away from home to confirm their place at next summer’s World Cup in the United States, but Tuchel admits he got some stick from the travelling supporters.

The German tactician notably criticised the fans for the lack of atmosphere in the win over Wales at Wembley last week, and he got a bit of a response from those that travelled to Latvia this week.

See below as Tuchel took it well, insisting he accepted it and respected their sense of humour…

"I got a bit of stick today in the first half!" ? Thomas Tuchel saw the funny side of the England fans' chants following his comments about the atmosphere at Wembley last Thursday. pic.twitter.com/3r2BhTs9cU — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 14, 2025

England fans had been chanting “Thomas Tuchel, we’ll sing when we want” and “Are we loud enough for you”, but it seems the manager saw the funny side.

Thomas Tuchel guides England to World Cup – now can they go on and win it?

Tuchel hasn’t had an entirely smooth time as England manager so far, but there’s no doubt that recent results and performances have looked better.

Overall, there’s certainly a sense that things are starting to tick for the national side, so can Tuchel help them go all the way at next summer’s World Cup?

England made great strides under previous manager Gareth Southgate, making it to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and two European Championship finals in 2021 and 2024.

Hiring Tuchel will have been a move to bring in a more experienced winner who can take the team that one step further, and now it will be interesting to see what we see from him and his players in the US next summer.

Do you think England have a genuine chance of winning the World Cup? If not, who is your favourite for the competition? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!