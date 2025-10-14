Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, talks to Kjetil Knutsen, Head Coach of FK Bodo/Glimt. (Photo by Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to secure an agreement with Micky van de Ven over a new contract.

The 24-year-old defender has been outstanding since joining the club, and he has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League right now. It is no surprise that Spurs want to keep him at the club for the long term.

He has a contract with them until 2028, and it will be interesting to see if they can convince him to commit his long-term future to the club. Van de Ven has been linked with Real Madrid recently.

New deal for Micky van de Ven?

Graeme Bailey told TBR Football: “I am told it is very much one of Vinai Venkatesham’s priorities to get him tied down before the New Year; they don’t want Van de Ven’s name to become part of the centre back talk that is already happening. “Spurs know he is under contract until 2028, so in theory he can’t move, but they want to keep him happy, and Spurs know he is as good as anything in England or indeed Europe at the moment.”

Spurs must keep Van de Ven

Tottenham have done quite well this season, and they are third in the league table. They will look to build on their impressive start to the season and fight for trophies.

They have an ambitious project and they need to sign quality players in order to fulfil their goals. In addition to that, they need to keep their best players as well. Losing the Netherlands international would be a huge blow for the club in future. They will want to keep him at the club for as long as possible, and securing a new contract with him will be up boost for the club.

It will be interesting to see if the defender is ready to put pen to paper on a new deal in the coming months.