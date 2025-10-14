Tottenham ready to turn to La Liga midfielder as a statement signing in January

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly planning a bold midfield signing as they seek to bolster depth ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Fichajes, Spurs have set their sights on Luka Sucic, the talented young midfielder of Real Sociedad.

With several midfield departures and injury concerns already putting strain on the squad,

Tottenham see Sucic as a potential solution, and could move early to secure his services.

Tottenham have been impressive this season

Thomas Frank’s strong start in charge has masked underlying vulnerabilities in Tottenham’s squad.

The loss of James Maddison to an ACL injury has left a significant void, while Yves Bissouma is approaching the end of his contract, and Pape Matar Sarr is due to depart for AFCON commitments in December.

Even though Rodrigo Bentancur has committed to a new long-term deal and Lucas Bergvall has stepped up, the club appear determined to add another proven midfielder.

The January window is already being viewed as critical to maintaining momentum in domestic and European campaigns.

Sucic, the Croatian midfielder, ticks several boxes for Tottenham’s recruitment team. Real Sociedad reportedly inserted a €25 million release clause into his contract.

Previously courted by clubs including Manchester United, Sucic brings passing quality, strength in the middle of the park and intelligence to control the tempo of the game.

Spurs move could interest Luka Sucic

Although his start to the 2025/26 season has been muted, with just 121 minutes across four La Liga appearances, his reputation remains high.

Despite Sociedad’s poor campaign so far and managerial changes, Sucic has yet to cement a regular starting role under the new coach Sergio Francisco.

That may open a window for Tottenham to step in, especially if Sucic feels his development is better served elsewhere.

Sociedad may resist selling during a campaign already fraught with struggle. But financial pressure and activation of the release clause could soften their stance.

Tottenham plot move for prolific forward who has 5 goals in 8 games this season