“Heating up” – Journalist provides intriguing update as Man United aim to sign Liverpool target

Arne Slot and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Alex Broadway, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham may reportedly be the main two teams in the mix for the signature of Antoine Semenyo this January.

That’s according to the latest from journalist Ekrem Konur, who has posted on X today about the information he’s currently getting on Semenyo’s future.

He describes this transfer battle as “heating up”, with Man Utd and Spurs seemingly the main names in the frame, even though we’ve also heard plenty about Liverpool also targeting the in-form Ghana international.

Semenyo has been on fire for Bournemouth this season, and here’s Konur’s post about his situation as he unsurprisingly attracts interest ahead of January…

? #AFCBournemouth

Antoine Semenyo continues to impress at Bournemouth. ?Tottenham and Manchester United are keeping a close eye. Interest is already heating up ahead of the January window. pic.twitter.com/uWOY4Mh0ZM — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) October 15, 2025

He posted: “Antoine Semenyo continues to impress at Bournemouth. Tottenham and Manchester United are keeping a close eye. Interest is already heating up ahead of the January window.”

Who else could be in the race to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth?

Semenyo has also been strongly linked with Liverpool, as journalist Indy Kaila posted about the Reds leading the race in an update yesterday evening.

See below as the journalist, who enhanced his reputation with some solid stories during the summer, posted the following on Semenyo and Liverpool…

Exclusive ? Liverpool now leading the race to sign Antoine Semenyo. January £90m – £100m

Summer £70m Richard Hughes in direct contact with @afcbournemouth Big news. https://t.co/Rb3zjKeuoj — indykaila News (@indykaila) October 14, 2025

“Liverpool now leading the race to sign Antoine Semenyo,” he said. “January £90m – £100m Summer £70m Richard Hughes in direct contact with @afcbournemouth Big news.”

Semenyo has been one of the finest players in the Premier League this season, and any big club would be lucky to have him.

How Antoine Semenyo compares to other Premier League attackers

Player name Total G/A in the Premier League this season Erling Haaland 10 Antoine Semenyo 9 Jack Grealish 5 Mohammed Kudus 5 Joao Pedro 5 Jaidon Anthony 5

Semenyo has already got a total of six goals and three assists, putting him behind only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland on total G/A contributions in the English top flight this term.

The 25-year-old is surely too good for Bournemouth to hold on to for much longer, and in truth he’s also likely too good to be taking a risk with a move like Man United right now, as he should be playing at the very highest level.