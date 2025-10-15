Mikel Arteta gestures during a game (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 22-year-old is valued at €60 million (£52m), and Arsenal are hoping to get the deal done in the near future. They will face competition from clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official offer to get the deal done.

The 22-year-old left back has shown his quality in Germany, and there is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. However, the move to Arsenal might not make a lot of sense.

The Gunners already have Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori capable of operating in that role. They should look to invest in the other areas of their squad instead. Even though Brown has outperformed both players last season, Arsenal are unlikely to replace them immediately.

Brown could be a solid addition

Brown is capable of operating as a wide player and a wing-back. He has a goal and two assists to his name this season.

Brown will be hoping to play regularly, and Arsenal might not be able to provide him with that opportunity. It would be ideal for him to join a club where he will be a guaranteed starter. The 22-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he will look to join a competitive team. He will be able to fight for major trophies.

Brown has been linked with Tottenham in the past.

Do Arsenal need Nathaniel Brown?

The reported asking price is quite steep, and it remains to be seen if any club is willing to come forward with an offer to get the deal done. Arsenal are keeping tabs on his situation, but it would be quite surprising if they decided to spend £52 million on a player who might not be a regular starter for them.

At Manchester City, he would have to compete with Rayan Ait-Nouri. It would be ideal for the 22-year-old to join a club like Real Madrid, where he is likely to get more opportunities.