Liverpool fans in attendance (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs that have enquired about Khephren Thuram.

The 24-year-old French midfielder is highly rated across Europe, and it is no surprise that top teams are keen on him. Clubs like Chelsea and Tottenham are tracking the midfielder as well. However, Juventus are not keen on sanctioning his departure, and they have labelled him as untouchable.

Graeme Bailey claims on TBR: “Now, along with Yildiz, Comolli believes he has something special, and he is getting calls – we know that, but they have no interest in letting either of these two go, they are both deemed as ‘untouchable’ by Juve at this point.”

Liverpool need Khephren Thuram

Thuram is a talented player with a bright future, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Arsenal and Liverpool. He will add control, physicality, and defensive cover in the middle of the park.

Liverpool could certainly use someone like him. They have been overly reliant on Ryan Gravenberch, and the Netherlands International could use some support. The player was overused last season, and more depth in that area of the pitch would be ideal.

Thuram averaged 1.7 tackles, 5.1 duels won and 4.2 recoveries per 90 minutes in Serie A last season. He could be the ideal acquisition for Liverpool if they manage to get the deal done. However, the Italian outfit are not keen on sanctioning his departure, and the Premier League champions will have to come forward with an exceptional offer to convince them.

Liverpool have been linked with Thuram in the past.

Arsenal to move for Thuram?

Meanwhile, Arsenal have already added adequate depth and quality in the middle of the park. It would be quite surprising if they decided to invest in the 24-year-old. They should look to add more quality on the flanks. They are well stocked in the middle of the park, and they need more cutting-edge going forward.

The French midfielder could be tempted to move to the Premier League, and it would be an exciting opportunity for him. However, the Italian club are unlikely to make it easy for him to move on. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool and Arsenal decide to come forward with an offer for him in the coming months.