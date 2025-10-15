Aston Villa club logo (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Aston Villa may reportedly have issues with PSR moving forward as the Premier League is expected to move closer to UEFA’s Financial Fair Play laws.

Football finance expert Adam Williams has discussed this potential issue for Villa, explaining that they’re currently losing as much as £140m a year.

It remains to be seen precisely what this will mean for Villa if the rules change, but Williams has given some idea as to what the club can expect in their current financial situation.

“It has been the worst-kept secret in football finance for some time now, but the Premier League is going to move away from PSR towards a system that looks more like UEFA’s Squad Cost Ratio rules. Under PSR, you’re not allowed to lose any more than £105m over a rolling three-year period, with allowable expenses like academy and infrastructure investment exempt from that calculation,” he said.

“Per their last few sets of accounts, Villa are losing in the region of £140m at the operating level every single year. Even with European income and PSR-exempt costs, that’s a big shortfall you have to make up to comply with PSR.”

Could this mean for major sales for Aston Villa?

Most Villa fans will undoubtedly be worried about what this means for the club’s ability to keep on investing in Unai Emery’s squad in transfer windows to come.

AVFC have already struggled in recent times to keep hold of all of their best players, with the club having to sell Douglas Luiz to Juventus last year, Jhon Duran to Al Nassr in January, and then Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle this summer.

Emery has done an impressive job with the squad he’s had, but these have also been pretty significant setbacks and there could be more to come in the near future.

This will be hugely frustrating for Villa fans who’ve seen their club challenge the established big six pretty successfully, but without much reward for it so far.