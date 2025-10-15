“Not guaranteed”: Fabrizio Romano drops concerning Manchester United update on key player’s future

(Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Casemiro’s future at Manchester United.

Manchester United oversaw a huge squad overhaul in the summer, offloading several first team players in order to raise funds and reduce the wages.

The club continues to make financially motivated decisions as they look to further reduce wages.

Man United are locked in contract negotiations with Harry Maguire, looking to extend his contract at the club but only if he agrees to a pay cut.

Another player whose contract ends in the summer is Casemiro, with no signs of a new contract offered as yet.

Casemiro could leave Manchester United next summer

According to Fabrizio Romano, the situation surrounding the Brazilian’s future remains strange as there have been no negotiations from the club side regarding a new contract.

This has resulted in a lot of uncertainty surrounding the player. Romano added that while nothing is guaranteed, there’s a “concrete chance” United and Casemiro could part ways if no agreement is reached soon.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Here We Go podcast, Romano said:

“It is a strange situation for Casemiro because he is still a very important player for Manchester United. A very important starter for Ruben Amorim and one of the most important players in the dressing room.

“The status of Casemiro is not just about the performances but he is a serial winner. His trophy cabinet speaks for him. The leadership of this player is unbelievable and the power in terms of trophies and experience of this player.

“So he’s still a starter but at the moment there are no negotiations to extend his contract. There is feeling around those close to the club that Casemiro might go in the summer 2026 after rejecting very important financial proposals especially from Saudi in the last few years.

“It is still not guaranteed that Casemiro and United will part ways but there is a concrete chance of them parting ways in the summer because at the moment they haven’t started discussing a new contract with Casemiro.”

Casemiro’s mixed time at Manchester United

The Brazilian joined Manchester United in 2022 from Real Madrid in a stunning move.

Since arriving from Real Madrid in 2022, Casemiro has been a talismanic figure for Manchester United, quickly establishing himself as a key midfield presence.

He helped the side win the League Cup and qualify for the Champions League in his debut season, scoring seven goals across all competitions.

He later experienced a dip in form resulting in strong criticism from fans and pundits, however, Ruben Amorim’s arrival has seen him return to his old form, becoming a key player for the Portuguese manager.

He has been a regular starter for Amorim’s side this season, having started six games in the Premier League, scoring one, taking his overall tally for the club to 18 goals and 12 assists in 121 games across all competitions.