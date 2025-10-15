Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, speaks to the media during a Chelsea Press Conference at Chelsea Training Ground on September 29, 2025 in Cobham, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Brazilian defender Murillo from Nottingham Forest.

It is no secret that they need to add more quality and depth to the defensive unit. Levi Colwill is currently sidelined with an injury, and they have struggled at the back this season. They are suffering with multiple injuries defensively, and signing a quality central defender will be a priority for them.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana are injured as well.

Chelsea need Murillo

According to a report from Fichajes, they could look to make a move for the Brazilian defender in January or at the end of the season.

Nottingham Forest will not want to lose him easily, and selling him in January will not be an option for them. It would be a blow for the club if they lost their defender in the middle of the season. Chelsea might have to wait until the summer transfer window in order to sign the player.

Murillo is an elite talent

The 23-year-old is one of the finest young defenders in the Premier League right now, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition. Not only would he improve Chelsea immediately, but he will also develop with coaching and experience and fulfil his world-class potential in future. He is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are ready to break the Bank for him.

The Brazilian has clearly outperformed most Chelsea defenders over the last 12 months, and he could prove to be an upgrade on some of their current options. Murillo has better availability, and he is averaging a pass accuracy of 84% this season, with 1.8 interceptions and 3.8 clearances per game.

The defender is a target for clubs like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as well. The opportunity to join elite clubs will be quite exciting for the young defender, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He should look to join a club where he will get regular game time.