Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca during the Liverpool game (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Lazio defender Mario Gila in the coming months.

The 25-year-old has done quite well for the Italian club, and Chelsea are looking to bring him to the Premier League. The former Real Madrid player is certainly one of the best defenders in the Italian League right now, and Gila could prove to be an excellent addition for Chelsea.

The Blues are struggling with multiple injury problems at the back, and they need a quality central defender. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the player in January. According to Football Insider, Brighton are interested in signing the player as well.

Recently, we revealed that Tottenham are keeping tabs on Gila as well.

Mario Gila is a complete footballer

Apart from being a quality defender, Gila is exceptional on the ball, and he will add creativity and control from the deep. The Spanish defender produced a passing accuracy of 91% over the last 12 months, and 4.8 progressive passes and 1.4 progressive carries every 90 minutes.

The player is entering the peak years of his career, and he could improve further when he is playing in a better team alongside top-quality players. The move to Chelsea could unlock his true potential. He will want to compete at the highest level, and joining one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for him.

Can Chelsea sign Gila?

Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to beat Brighton to his signature. It remains to be seen whether they can finalise the deal. Convincing the Italian club to sell the player in the middle of the season will be difficult. They will not want to lose their best defender in January. Chelsea might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

The Spaniard had to leave Real Madrid without making a mark, and he will look to prove himself at a top club now. The move to Chelsea could be the ideal next step in his career.