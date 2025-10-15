Offer prepared: Chelsea ready to give huge contract to €90m Man United transfer target

Chelsea's Enzo Maresca at a press conference (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to make a huge contract offer to Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

The talented young Turkey international is in fine form at the moment, establishing himself as one of Europe’s top talents with two goals and four assists in Serie A and the Champions League so far this season.

Still only 20 years of age, it seems inevitable that Yildiz has a great career ahead of him, and it might prove tricky for Juventus to keep him at the club.

According to Tuttosport, Juve want to offer Yildiz a new deal, but Chelsea might be able to offer a lot more money, as they’re supposedly prepared to pay him as much as €10m a year.

Kenan Yildiz transfer situation as Chelsea and Man United hover

As recently reported on the Daily Briefing, Yildiz is wanted by Chelsea, but also increasingly by Man Utd.

The Red Devils could be prepared to pay as much as €90m to sign Yildiz, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea would also go that high.

It certainly seems like both clubs are very strongly interested in Yildiz, so we could be set for an intriguing battle for his signature.

Still, it will also be interesting to see what Juventus do here, as they will surely not give up such an elite young talent without a fight.

Would Yildiz be better off at Chelsea or United?

Yildiz looks like he could play for pretty much any team he wants, so would Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford be the better move?

United looks like a risk right now as so many talented players have gone backwards there, before then improving after leaving.

Chelsea is not risk-free either, though, as there’d be so much competition for places in this ever-changing squad, which can’t be the easiest place to settle in.