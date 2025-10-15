Chelsea ready to offer star player a new contract to ward off Real Madrid interest

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to open talks over an improved contract for Moisés Caicedo in a bid to cool outside interest, with Real Madrid among the clubs said to be monitoring the Ecuadorian.

According to TEAMtalk, the Blues view the 23-year-old as central to their long-term project and want to lock in his future with upgraded terms despite the fact his current deal already runs to 2031.

On the back of a string of assured displays this season, Chelsea’s hierarchy are keen to reward Caicedo and send a firm message to would-be suitors ahead of the next two transfer windows.

Caicedo’s trajectory at Stamford Bridge has moved steadily upward. After a settling-in period last season, the midfielder has looked increasingly like the player Chelsea invested heavily in when they struck a British-record deal to sign him in 2023.

Moises Caicedo has made the Chelsea midfield stronger

Where the team previously wobbled in defensive transitions, Caicedo’s anticipation and recovery speed have noticeably tightened the spaces between defense and midfield.

Madrid’s recruitment in recent years has focused on assembling an elite, multi-functional midfield group and Caicedo is the player who fits that profile.

From Chelsea’s perspective, a renewed contract needn’t be purely about money. It can formalise sporting guarantees,role clarity, leadership responsibilities, performance incentives, and set a wage pathway that reflects Caicedo’s status without breaking internal structures.

Blues want to secure the future of their star midfielder

Caicedo’s chemistry with the rest of the midfield group has improved markedly, removing uncertainty around his future.

The Ecuadorian has grown into a linchpin of Maresca’s side, and with Madrid and others watching closely, the Blues want to remove any ambiguity over his future.

With a contract already stretching to 2031, improved terms would reaffirm Caicedo’s status, protect Chelsea’s asset, and safeguard the midfield continuity that has worked wonders for the club which can be seen from their success in the Conference League and the Club World Cup.

