Crystal Palace line up move to sign 98k-a-week Champions League playmaker

Crystal Palace flag in a corner (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are weighing up a move for Jobe Bellingham as they plan their next midfield evolution, but any deal will be complicated by the youngster’s long contract at Borussia Dortmund and growing Premier League interest.

According to BILD, the English midfielder is attracting interest from Premier League clubs and Palace are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on Jude Bellingham’s younger brother.

Palace are continuing to track the 20-year-old after his first months in Germany, even as Dortmund signal they want to keep him and the player remains tied down on a sizeable long-term deal.

Jobe Bellingham is struggling in Germany

Bellingham swapped Sunderland for Dortmund in the summer and, while his talent is not in doubt, his adaptation has been a work in progress.

That hasn’t dissuaded Palace, who see the England U21 international as a smart addition to complement their crop of young players.

Palace would have to thread the needle. Bellingham only signed in 2025 and is under contract to 2030, reportedly on wages around £98,000 per week, terms that strengthen Dortmund’s hand and make a January exit unlikely.

Multiple outlets have reported Manchester United as another club exploring the player’s situation, and aggregation of recent reports suggests Dortmund themselves are cool on the idea of a winter sale.

Crystal Palace are looking for a new midfielder

The player is unhappy in Dortmund since his playing time has not been what he had thought when he initially joined and that has affected his development.

Palace are currently exploring the opportunity to sign a new midfielder after losing Eberechi Eze in the summer transfer window. Moreover, the future of Adam Wharton is uncertain since big clubs are showing interest in signing the midfielder and Palace could lose another key player.

It remains to be seen if Bellingham is ready to return to English football. If he is thinking about it, he will not be short of offers.

Report: Crystal Palace considering move for “tireless” 24-year-old to replace key star